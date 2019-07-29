Home Cities Kochi

Kochi police book case against CPI leaders

Cases have been registered against CPI district secretary P Raju, Eldho Abraham, MLA, CPI state committee member K K Asharaf and other senior party leaders under various sections of the IPC.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas probes the clash between CPI activists and the police in front of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office in Kochi, the city police have registered a case against the district party leaders, including CPI MLA Eldho Abraham, for conducting the march without obtaining necessary permission.

As per the FIR No. 1580 with the Central police station, cases have been registered against CPI district secretary P Raju, Eldho Abraham, MLA, CPI state committee member K K Asharaf and other senior party leaders under various sections of the IPC. P Raju and Eldho Abraham have been arraigned as first and second accused in the FIR which also lists names of 10 senior CPI leaders.

Meanwhile, the District Collector is expected to submit the inquiry report on the clashes within a week. Suhas had earlier met the party activists and the police personnel injured in the clash.

