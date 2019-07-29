Home Cities Kochi

School students in Kochi can now WhatsApp their complaints against private buses

As part of the initiative aimed at taking action against errant private bus operators as part of the 'friendly bus' project, students can file their complaints on the WhatsApp number 8281998933.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon students can register their complaints against private buses in the district by sending a WhatsApp message to the number 8281998933. This is an initiative of the district administration which decided to come down heavily on errant private bus operators as part of the 'friendly bus' project.
District Collector S Suhas came up with this project after he received several complaints from students against private bus operators. The Collector announced the project during a student facility committee meeting held at his chamber on Wednesday. 

“We are getting numerous complaints against bus crew in the district. The effort is mainly to create a friendly atmosphere between students and bus crew. If students face any issues from bus crew, they only need to send a WhatsApp message along with details of the bus. The message will be forwarded to the WhatsApp group which includes members of police, Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and bus owners association. Action will be initiated against violators soon,” said the Collector.

Meanwhile, he also said stringent action is to be initiated against the bus if the same complaints are received. “Apart from this, the MVD and the police are planning to conduct counselling session for bus crew,”the Collector said. The meeting also decided to extend the validity of the concession card. KSRTC officials who attended the meeting said students can travel for free up to 40 km if they have applied for `10-card. The officials of the Education Department also attended the meeting.

