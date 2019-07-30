A monochrome walk through Kochi's Broadway Market

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As far as markets go, they are overcrowded, loud and often untidy affairs in India. Walking through a street market in the country has been described as an assault on one’s senses, but it cannot be denied that the spectacle of an Indian bazaar has intrigued artists and photographers alike through antiquity. And seeking to capture the essence of Kochi’s very own Broadway market is The Hidden Tales, an artist collective comprising of over 300 painters, sculptors, actors, photographers and poets, which held a monochrome photowalk on Monday through the lanes of the historic arcade.

The walk was conducted as part of their ongoing exhibition at Durbar Hall called Unveiling 2. “The attempt was to capture live scenes in a market setting. The customers haggling with vendors, jostling of the crowd to make way and the array of wares on display all add character to a picture. There is a lot of possibilities to play with the composition,” says Hari, an artist and co-founder of The Hidden Tales.

Although the collective has previously conducted photowalks at Fort Kochi and Marine Drive, the idea of a monochrome one wherein the participants will be encouraged to take pictures in black and white is a novel one. “The reason behind organising a monochrome walk was because black and white photos demand more attention in terms of light and shadow composition, the pictures stand out from reality rendering them more dramatic and emotive. There is also a greater emphasis on shapes, textures and geometry. The walk served as a learning experience for amateur photographers who participated,” adds Hari.

The collective which has been at the forefront of giving a platform to upcoming artists since inception in 2016 is hoping to conduct more such sessions. “The walks are interactive and collaborative assemblies, there is no one who mentors the participants. It is like an exchange of information and concepts. Anyone with just a mobile camera can take part.

We have not put restrictions regarding the equipment one should bring. There is also no need for prior registration and the walk is completely free of charge,” says Hari. The walk saw a mix of novices, amateurs and professionals coming togeher. “We believe that art can only be enhanced when we build a community and culture which promotes exchange of ideas and gives birth to new ones,” he concludes.