Home Cities Kochi

Art from the land of magical realism

Tensing Joseph, an artist and former principal of Fine Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, fuses elements of reality and fiction in his works

Published: 30th July 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By  Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI:  As an artist who is deeply inspired by Belgian Surrealist Rene Magritte, Tensing Joseph’s work has both elements of reality and fiction. Tensing, 57-year-old former principal of Fine Arts College, Thiruvananthapuram, is a native of Thodupuzha, Idukki. Two of his works ‘The Mad of Macondo’ and ‘Confess’ were recently displayed at Parampara, a painting exhibition held at Museum auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram.  

In ‘The Mad of Macondo’, Tensing has tried to recreate the imaginary land of Macondo, which forms the setting for Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s noble prize-winning novel ‘One Hundred Years Of Solitude’. One of the images in the painting is of Marquez reading a book atop a green bird. “The bird signifies the magical realism that exists in Marquez’s literature. I tried to associate with that idea to create a similar magical scene on my canvas”, said Tensing.

Another painting ‘Confess’ is an effort to capture the spirit of a Christian confession. The work shows two figures during a confession. The priest who receives confession has the head of a bird while the skull of a deer is placed on the body of of the girl. According to Tensing, the bird’s head indicates the spiritual transformation the priest undergoes during the confession. While the deer’s head signifies innocence. “This is a paradoxical experience and depicts two contrasting aspects,” said the artist. 

Tensing had highlighted the loss of fertile agricultural lands due to the overuse of pesticides resulting in eradication of earthworms in the exhibition ‘Earthworms’ organised at Travancore Art Gallery in 2018. This was the only series where Tensing did not use any synthetic colours. “I used soil and gum instead of paint. Soil has been the one constant entity on the planet. It been there since the birth of time and is connected to history, ancient agriculture and even prehistoric art such as cave paintings”, he added. 

Before becoming a painter, Tensing was into making sculptures. While pursuing his M F A at Shantiniketan, Visva Bharati University, Tensing was fascinated by the terracotta paintings in Bishnupur and Durgapur. “I was living close to the sculptures made by Ramkinker Baij, the father of modern sculpture. I could see his monumental sculptures through the windows of the house where I stayed during my time at Shantiniketan. Perceiving his works at close quarters helped me hone my sculpting skills”, Tensing said. 

His career as a painter started after he returned to Thiruvananthapuram. He had earlier been in the city while doing his BFA in Sculpture from Fine Arts College. “When I returned, I turned my attention to painting for the next ten years. It was during this time that I participated in the Russian Biennale held in 2012 in Moscow. In the years following I attended many national and international seminars, workshops and competitions”, said the artist.

On being asked what makes an artist, Tensing said, “Craft, imagination and observation are essential along with the ability to dream and perceive. As artists, we get influenced by our experiences, cinema, literature, poetry as well as the images we notice in public places.” He currently lives in Vattappara along with his family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belgian Surrealist Rene Magritte Tensing Joseph
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp