Chaitanya 2019 to begin today

KOCHI:  Conceptualising, designing and organising any event is very tough. And if it is an event that would see the participation of around 1,000 participants? Well, the task becomes even more mind-boggling! However, the students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya at Vaduthala with the support of their teachers have been setting an example as to how to conduct such a mega-event and that too successfully for the past 20 years. ‘Chaitanya 2019’, a mega-cultural event, in which students from all the 16 CBSE schools in the city will be participating, will be held on Tuesday.

“The event has been on every year since 2005,” said Prathiba V, principal. “Over 1,000 students take part in the event in which students from our school are not competitors. We just host the event,” she said. Just like every year, the mega-cultural event is based on a theme.

“This year the theme is ‘Noir’, a word associated with a genre of crime film or fiction. All the six events, music, dance, mime, tech, art and dance beside the surprise section are based on Hollywood crime-thrillers like Sherlock Holmes and Pink Panther among others,” said the principal. According to her, the event will be attended by Jis Joy, film director, who made his directorial debut with the Malayalam film Bicycle Thieves.

“The event has been conceived, designed and organised by the students of Class XI under the supervision of the teachers. The previous iteration of Chaitanya brought together the consummate masters of art in the city. This year also we are committed to honouring the best and brightest talent present,” she said.

