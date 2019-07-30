Fencing of Kochi Metro-owned land to kick off tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fencing of a Kochi Metro Rail Ltd plot located near Kakkanad NGO quarters will begin on Wednesday. The land was handed over to Kochi Metro by Public Works Department as part of theme-based leisure and entertainment zone project.

District Collector S Suhas held a meeting with public and residents’ association representatives on Monday. The land will be set aside for the construction of a walkway near the main road and the Kizhakkekara road.

The fencing work will start on the southern side of the public playground close to the NGO quarters. During the meeting, representatives sought public entry to the ground.