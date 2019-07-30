Home Cities Kochi

How to get into Facebook: The tale of Neeraj Gopalan

The techie, who is passionate about finding loopholes in web applications, landed his Facebook job at London, doing the same. 

Published: 30th July 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Facebook

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI:  ‘How I could have hacked Facebook Analytics to view any Facebook page's analytics', 'How I could have made your products out of stock in Facebook pages' - these are some of the stories on Neeraj Gopalan's blog page- 'A tale of Bug Bounties.'As scandalous as the titles may be, Neeraj, from Vatakara, now works for Facebook as a security analyst. The techie, who is passionate about finding loopholes in web applications, landed his Facebook job at London, doing the same. 

He took part in the White Hat Bug Bounty organised by Facebook, from 2016 to 2019 and made the Facebook Hall of Fame each year. The Bug Bounty was launched by Facebook to find security loopholes in the application and to reward the top responsible disclosures. 

“I did not have any formal training in web security, but I was passionate about the world of computer technology from my childhood. My exploration into software and programming started when my mother gifted me a computer after I cleared my class X exams. Back then, it was all about the joy of being able to make changes in the computer settings,” says Neeraj.

Neeraj did his diploma from Nettur Technical Training Foundation, Bengaluru, where he got the chance to immerse in the world of programming and learn things hands-on. On completion of his course, he was recruited by Wipro. He completed his MS in System Engineering while working. During the time he heard about Bug Bounty and went on to participate. His blog documents some of his bug hunting achievements.

Neeraj got a call from Facebook this year, following which there were five interviews till he was selected. He now works as security analyst at White Hat. “I joined the diploma course, thinking engineering wasn't my cup of tea. It seemed unachievable high up for me. But now I want my achievement to inspire anyone who has a passion. Anything is possible with the right dose of passion and hard work. All through the journey my family and friends supported me,” Neeraj says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neeraj Gopalan Facebook
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp