How to get into Facebook: The tale of Neeraj Gopalan

KOCHI: ‘How I could have hacked Facebook Analytics to view any Facebook page's analytics', 'How I could have made your products out of stock in Facebook pages' - these are some of the stories on Neeraj Gopalan's blog page- 'A tale of Bug Bounties.'As scandalous as the titles may be, Neeraj, from Vatakara, now works for Facebook as a security analyst. The techie, who is passionate about finding loopholes in web applications, landed his Facebook job at London, doing the same.

He took part in the White Hat Bug Bounty organised by Facebook, from 2016 to 2019 and made the Facebook Hall of Fame each year. The Bug Bounty was launched by Facebook to find security loopholes in the application and to reward the top responsible disclosures.

“I did not have any formal training in web security, but I was passionate about the world of computer technology from my childhood. My exploration into software and programming started when my mother gifted me a computer after I cleared my class X exams. Back then, it was all about the joy of being able to make changes in the computer settings,” says Neeraj.

Neeraj did his diploma from Nettur Technical Training Foundation, Bengaluru, where he got the chance to immerse in the world of programming and learn things hands-on. On completion of his course, he was recruited by Wipro. He completed his MS in System Engineering while working. During the time he heard about Bug Bounty and went on to participate. His blog documents some of his bug hunting achievements.

Neeraj got a call from Facebook this year, following which there were five interviews till he was selected. He now works as security analyst at White Hat. “I joined the diploma course, thinking engineering wasn't my cup of tea. It seemed unachievable high up for me. But now I want my achievement to inspire anyone who has a passion. Anything is possible with the right dose of passion and hard work. All through the journey my family and friends supported me,” Neeraj says.