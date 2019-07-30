No control, Kochi multiplexes charge as they like

Meera Suresh By

KOCHI: Bollywood actor Rahul Bose stirred up a hornet's nest when he tweeted how two bananas, which he ordered in a star hotel, cost him Rs 442. While Twitterati went beserk on the revelation, authorities decided to strike hard on overpricing.

This puts the focus back on Kochi's multiplexes where overpricing has turned out to be something of a norm.

Despite the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) acting chairperson P Mohandas issuing a notice to the departments concerned and the associations of theatre owners to keep an eye on the prices last year, nothing has changed in Kochi multiplexes.

But, authorities can do little in this regard. According to J C Jeeson, Deputy Controller in charge, Legal Metrology Department, Ernakulam, the Packaged Commodity Rules cover food products only that come in packages.

“In Kochi multiplexes, except bottled drinking water, nothing else comes in packages. Hence, there is little we can do about overpricing of popcorns or beverages, which are sold loose. The department can take action if they charge more than the MRP,” says Jeeson. Strangely, the MRP of a bottle of water available at a prominent multiplex is more than double the market rate.

The official added that the civic body can put forward norms related to pricing while issuing the licence. “The Corporation and maybe the Civil Supplies Department can do something in this regard. The Food Safety Department too can ensure the products they serve is of good quality,” he added. The officials think a system to control pricing is the need of the hour. “There is absolutely no provision in Kerala to control prices. There should a body that can rein in overpricing,” said Jeeson.

Star hotels

The Legal Metrology Department has restrictions when it comes to star hotels too. With a Supreme Court verdict allowing star hotels to charge as per the service they provide, the department can do nothing much in this regard too

Multiplex rates

Pepsi, which is available for Rs 100 in the market, is priced over Rs150 in the theatres. Even more shocking is the fact egg puffs and chicken rolls, which can be bought for Rs15 and Rs 40, respectively, are being sold around Rs 80 and Rs100, respectively