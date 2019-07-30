Home Cities Kochi

No truce in sight for container truck strike

The truckers launched the stir on Saturday as the police started slapping challans on trucks parked on the sides of the Container Terminal Road.

Published: 30th July 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Truck owners and trade unions have decided to intensity their agitation as a consensus meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas on Monday failed to break the ice.

The truckers launched the stir on Saturday as the police started slapping challans on trucks parked on the sides of the Container Terminal Road. The Kerala High Court had directed the city police to initiate stringent action against parking of trucks on the road.

According to the truckers, 1, 900 trucks ply from Vallarpadam Terminal, while the port has provided parking facility for only 350 trucks.

The trade union representatives who participated in the meeting demanded opening of the LNG Terminal Road for parking. They also demanded parking facility on the land owned by Kerala State Industrial Enterprises at Eloor on a temporary basis till the re-notification of the Port Land at Vallarpadam. The collector promised to hold discussions with the authorities concerned and convey the decision on Tuesday.
Two traffic DySPs and representatives of Port Trust,  DP World and LNG Terminal participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the trade unions have decided to launch an indefinite relay dharna at Bolgatty Junction from Tuesday until the issue is settled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
container truck strike
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp