No truce in sight for container truck strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Truck owners and trade unions have decided to intensity their agitation as a consensus meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas on Monday failed to break the ice.

The truckers launched the stir on Saturday as the police started slapping challans on trucks parked on the sides of the Container Terminal Road. The Kerala High Court had directed the city police to initiate stringent action against parking of trucks on the road.

According to the truckers, 1, 900 trucks ply from Vallarpadam Terminal, while the port has provided parking facility for only 350 trucks.

The trade union representatives who participated in the meeting demanded opening of the LNG Terminal Road for parking. They also demanded parking facility on the land owned by Kerala State Industrial Enterprises at Eloor on a temporary basis till the re-notification of the Port Land at Vallarpadam. The collector promised to hold discussions with the authorities concerned and convey the decision on Tuesday.

Two traffic DySPs and representatives of Port Trust, DP World and LNG Terminal participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the trade unions have decided to launch an indefinite relay dharna at Bolgatty Junction from Tuesday until the issue is settled.