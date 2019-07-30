Opposition stages sit-in at Kochi corporation council session

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A dramatic scene unfolded at the corporation council session on Monday when the CPM-led opposition councillors attended the whole session by sitting on the floor of the hall. The opposition’s unprecedented move was to protest against the civic body’s “laid-back attitude” in implementing several big-ticket projects such as e-governance system, Smart City Mission projects and solar projects. The opposition’s strong protest was staged a day before Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen convened a meeting to discuss the e-governance project in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the opposition, the corporation has paid Rs 4.95 crore to Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) for the e-governance system which remains a non-starter.“As per the agreement signed by the civic body with TCS in 2011, the e-governance project had to be implemented within 54 weeks. There are 22 modules to be completed by TCS as per the agreement. Though the council had extended the agreement’s term with TCS in February 2017 and in March 2018 for an additional year each, the company has failed to implement it. However, the corporation has given

Rs 4.95 crore out of Rs 8.1 crore, the total project cost, to TCS without completing the project. How can the corporation transfer the amount if the project has failed to materialise? A vigilance probe is required to find the role of the ruling party in the corruption,” said Opposition leader K J Antony who launched the sit-in protest at the council hall.The opposition leader also alleged that the civic body has allowed H 194 crore allocated under the Smart City Mission Project of the union government to lapse.

“Almost four years have passed after the union government included Kochi city under the smart city project. Except for constructing a walkway near the General Hospital, the corporation has done nothing. Now the corporation is planning to approach the Central Government to extend the period for implementing the projects under this scheme,” Antony said. Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh also came down on TCS for delaying the implementation of the e-governance system. “We are not against blacklisting TCS, but the opposition’s protest a day before the minister’s meeting was avoidable,” said Vinodh.

Meanwhile, Welfare Committee chairman A B Sabu said it is the state government’s responsibility to resolve the crisis over e-governance. “The data with the Information Kerala Mission has not been transferred to TCS though the request in this regard had been made many times. This was the main reason for the delay. The government has also not approved the appointment of an IT officer, who only can quantify the work TCS has done so far,” said Sabu.

Defending the corporation, Mayor Soumini Jain said technical issues resulted in the delay in implementing the e-governance project. “Wipro was the project consultant of the e-governance system. Based on its recommendation at each level, the amount was sanctioned to TCS. It is a fact the project is yet to be implemented completely. Only after the government approves the appointment of the IT officer, the quantification of the work can be started,” said the mayor.

She also said the Local Self-Government Minister will convene a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to resolve the stalemate over e-governance. “The corporation is ready to take any action as per the government’s instruction. We hope the stalemate will be resolved. The corp is also ready for any kind of probe,” said the mayor.