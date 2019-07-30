Police-CPI clash: Ernakulam District Collector submits ‘balanced’ report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Collector S Suhas on Monday submitted his inquiry report on the police lathicharge against CPI activists, injuring MLA Eldho Abraham, during the party’s protest march to the Inspector General’s Office at Marine Drive here last week.

The collector submitted the report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram through a messenger.

Talking to Express, Suhas said he gave a “balanced report” and explained that the probe report was fully backed by evidence.

“I’ve taken into account the video footage and photos as evidence, besides collecting evidence from the CPI leaders and police officers, who were involved in the incident,” he said.

At least 11 CPI activists including party district secretary K Raju and Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho and three policemen were injured after the police caned protesters during the march taken out by the party in Kochi last Tuesday.

Suhas, however, denied media reports that he had blamed the police for the lathicharge and injuries to the CPI activists.

“Those reports are wrong. I’ve given a balanced report based on the evidence. I’ve not blamed or favoured anyone,” he explained.

Suhas also collected evidence from K Lalji, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam, who was admitted to the General Hospital here with a fracture sustained during the clashes with CPI workers.

The collector also referred to the medical reports on the injuries and the CCTV footage in his report.