Home Cities Kochi

Police-CPI clash: Ernakulam District Collector submits ‘balanced’ report

The collector submitted the report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram through a messenger.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector S Suhas

District Collector S Suhas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Collector S Suhas on Monday submitted his inquiry report on the police lathicharge against CPI activists, injuring MLA Eldho Abraham, during the party’s protest march to the Inspector General’s Office at Marine Drive here last week.

The collector submitted the report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram through a messenger.

Talking to Express, Suhas said he gave a “balanced report” and explained that the probe report was fully backed by evidence.

“I’ve taken into account the video footage and photos as evidence, besides collecting evidence from the CPI leaders and police officers, who were involved in the incident,” he said.

At least 11 CPI activists including party district secretary K Raju and Muvattupuzha MLA Eldho and three policemen were injured after the police caned protesters during the march taken out by the party in Kochi last Tuesday.

Suhas, however, denied media reports that he had blamed the police for the lathicharge and injuries to the CPI activists.

“Those reports are wrong. I’ve given a balanced report based on the evidence. I’ve not blamed or favoured anyone,” he explained.

Suhas also collected evidence from K Lalji, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam, who was admitted to the General Hospital here with a fracture sustained during the clashes with CPI workers.
The collector also referred to the medical reports on the injuries and the CCTV footage in his report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Police-CPI clash
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp