Home Cities Kochi

Residents of Kochi's Maradu apartments join hands to save their homes

The newly formed Coordination Committee for Protection of Homes includes all 400 families who occupy the controversial high-rises

Published: 30th July 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Holy faith and Alpha Ventures, the two flats that were ordered to be razed down  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of all the four apartment complexes which, as per directives of the Supreme Court (SC), are to be demolished due to violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations, have organised themselves under one umbrella, in an attempt to save their apartments from being razed. The newly formed Coordination Committee for Protection of  Homes includes all the 400 families, who occupy the controversial high-rises. 

The Supreme Court on Friday had dismissed the writ plea filed by Maradu flat owners against the demolition of their apartments. “We feel that our basic rights have been violated. The SC did not even hear our plea before its final verdict. We are approaching the state government as a last resort, as the permits for building the apartments have been given by the Maradu Municipality. We are getting punished for the mistakes made by officials who granted the permits,” said Shamsudhin Karunagappally, a lawyer and chairman of the committee at press meet held in Kochi on Monday.

“The location of the waterfront apartment and the facilities that were available in the vicinity were the factors that prompted us to purchase the flat. Even if the government takes up rehabilitation and resettlement, we will get only a minimal amount, a fraction compared to what we have spent for our apartment,” said Shamsudheen, who is also the residents association president of Holy Faith H20, one of the apartment complex. 

“If the SC's decision is a precedent, then more such buildings exist that have flouted norms. If CRZ 3 is the law of the land for panchayats, which states that no construction is permitted within 200 metres from the coastal line, then violations are aplenty in Kochi. A lot of buildings exist that can be considered as a violation,” said C M Varghese, residents' association president of Golden Kayaloram.

Aimed at sensitising the public, the municipal council and other authorities about their issues, the committee will stage a dharna in front of Maradu Municipality on Tuesday. Former MP Sebastian Paul will inaugurate the dharna, which will be chaired by Shamsudhin. Hibi Eden MP, M Swaraj MLA, former minister K Babu and Kerala Latin Catholic Legal Forum president Justin Karipetta will also take part in the dharna.

Flat owners demand:

  • Immediate intervention of the state government
  • MLAs must pass a resolution in the Assembly so that suitable notification is brought out for regularisation of all construction carried out when ambiguity prevailed over the CRZ laws  
  • Intervention of Centre for passing the ordinance
Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flat owners Coastal Regulation Zone
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp