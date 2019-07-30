This teenager is already a champion in the pool

Home Cities Kochi

Sanaa, who trains at the Regional Sports Center swimming academy in Kadavanthara under coach Saji Kumar,  went into the aquatic championship with the aim of setting new records.

KOCHI: Fourteen seconds. That's the jaw-dropping difference with which 13-year-old Kochi native Sanaa Mathew won the 200m backstroke to enter the record books. The setting for her record-breaking feat was the 67th Kerala Aquatic Championship held at the Aquatic Complex in Thrissur on July 27, 28 - where Sanaa broke a 14-year meet record set way back in 2005.

Sanaa, who trains at the Regional Sports Center swimming academy in Kadavanthara under coach Saji Kumar,  went into the aquatic championship with the aim of setting new records. She set three new meet records in the backstroke events - 200m, 100m and 50m - at the state championship. And, it was in 200m backstroke that she clocked an incredible 14 seconds ahead of the second-placed swimmer. 

 What makes her efforts even more noteworthy is the fact that she did this at senior level, competing against swimmers much much older than her. Just last week, she won the individual championship in the District Senior Swimming Meet.

Though her confidence is sky high, her feet are firmly on the ground. “It's just all about training. I was targeting the records. But what I always try is improve my personal best every time,” said Sanaa who is eloquent, articulate, confident and mature that belies her age.

“I never see myself at my 100 per cent best because there is always something to improve. Sometimes, I do get good timings.  But, I make mistakes too and that's something to improve upon.” Sanaa is a class IX student at the Indian Public School, Kakkanad. One question every young sportsperson face is how they manage between sports and academics.

The teenager says she is not ready to make compromises - whether it is in the pool or school. “I try to balance between both. I am very serious about my studies. What I do is complete all my lessons well in advance. So, if there is a competition before my exams or if the two collide, I am ready and don't get worried.”

Besides managing studies and swimming, the teenager also has to make a lot of sacrifices which others her age might not face.“I have to give up on a lot of social activities because of my swimming.” Then there is the hard work. Sanaa trains for four hours in the morning and evening.It is all the hard work, sacrifices, dedication and support from her family that fetches her all the medals and trophies.

Her parents Punnen C Mathew and Monolita Chatterjee are the pillars supporting her. She is not taking any shortcuts and is surprisingly incredibly self-aware for someone her age. “Sometimes I have a problem in maintaining my performances. At the national stage, it is considerably harder but that's where I want to win medals," she said.

