TS joy’s new book narrates the saga of an unsung hero

In ‘Khudiram Bose Deshabhimaanathinte Jwalithasaakshyam’, T S Joy narrates the life of one such hero, Khudiram Bose (1889-1908), who dared to attack a British magistrate Kingsford.

By Swathi E
KOCHI:  The long and crushing battle for our freedom was the result of many fearless souls. Many sacrificed their lives with a sole focus of gaining independence for the country. If asked, we can recollect the names of many leaders whom we have learnt about in schools.

 “Khudiram was just 18 years old when he was hung by the British. He had hurled a bomb at  Kingsford. And he was the first person to have attacked a British official. Even then, stories on him are not easily available,” said Joy. 

Joy got a major chunk of details from newspaper cuttings shared by his former classmates of Aligarh Muslim University. “I have many friends from Bengal. Most of them had newspaper cuttings with them. The interesting fact is that in Bengal they observe a fast on Khudiram’s death anniversary and children consider him as a hero,” he said. 

The author feels the book on Khudiram’s life will be a reminder for the people about the self sacrifices people had to undergo to give us the freedom we enjoy today. The nationalism and patriotism shown by these heroes even at such a young age should not go unheard and unnoticed by the current generation. “Even in the final hours before the death, Khudiram  had succeeded to trouble the British officers. So, children of this generation should know about young warriors and their selfless mission for independence,” he said. 

