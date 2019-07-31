Choice School bags overall title in Chaitanya 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The mega cultural event ‘Chaitanya 2019’, the inter-school competition was conducted in Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, on Tuesday. Around 450 students from 13 schools in and around the city participated in the various events.

The overall trophy was bagged by The Choice School, Tripunithura. Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Girinagar, came in the second position. The cheering trophy was also won by them.The event titled ‘Noir’ was inaugurated by the film director Jis Joy. Lewin Simon Joseph was the guest of honour. The chief sevak A Gopalakrishnan, principal Prathiba V and vice principal Mini K presided over the function. The event which was base on ‘Noir’ theme brought out insightful ideas of investigative genre. The event provided a stimulating platform for youngsters to explore and express on a vibrant canvas, dance, music, mime, and fashion show, all based on ‘Noir’ film theme unfurling investigation, suspense and mystery. The black hats from the 20th century hung in the campus was more of fun than discord.

Film director Girish A D along with the crew of his film Thanner Mathan Dinangal gave away the prizes to the winners at the valedictory function.