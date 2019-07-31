Home Cities Kochi

Kochi district gears up for a glitch-free Vavubali

With the flood playing havoc last August, devotees were forced to perform the Vavubali ritual on roads.

Workers giving final touches to the temporary sheds put up at Aluva Manappuram for Karkkidaka vavubali  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the flood playing havoc last August, devotees were forced to perform the Vavubali ritual on roads. This year, seeking the blessing of the rain gods, the district administration, Aluva Municipality, Travancore Devaswom Board and Police Department have bolstered their efforts at the Aluva Mahadeva Temple on Aluva Manappuram and the banks of the Periyar to ensure smooth functioning of Karkkidaka Vavubali.

“Around 400 police personnel from different jurisdictions will be deployed to enforce security and supervise the area. CCTV cameras have been installed to check on anti-social elements and women police will be stationed for the safety of the female crowd. As the bali is held on the shores, divers and rescue boats have been employed for the protection of devotees. Ambulances and medical teams have also been arranged to administer first aid,” said K Karthik, district police chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Thousands are expected to throng the Manappuram which will begin at 4 am and continue till noon. Traffic has been diverted accordingly. Around 100 balitharas have been set up by the Devaswom Board.

“Various teams have coordinated and preparations are on in full swing. The area has been decorated and security beefed up,” said MLA Anwar Sadath. Aluva Municipality has been entrusted with cleaning the region. “We were responsible for fixing street lights and ensuring the premises are devoid of garbage for a successful ceremony,” said Lissy Abraham, chairperson, Aluva Municipality.

Vavubali ritual Travancore Devaswom Board Aluva Municipality
