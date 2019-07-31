One month after vehicles blocked, Kohchi's Vallarpadam flyover awaits rectification

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even though one month has passed after Vallarpadam flyover was closed for traffic after a slight slipping was spotted on the approach road on the eastern side of the structure, the Cochin Port Trust (CPT) is yet to start rectification work.

Though CPT, which constructed and handed over the flyover to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), promised to open the bridge within a week after repair work, uncertainty over resuming the work is continuing.

Vallarpadam flyover is the third such overbridge in the city to be either partially or fully closed for traffic following faulty construction. The construction of the flyover was approved in 2014 at a total cost of `30 crore. A Kolkata-based agency, GPT GEOJV, completed the work in March 2017.

A tripartite agreement was also entered into by the NHAI, CPT and GPT GEOJV in February 2018. The CPT handed the flyover to NHAI which opened it for traffic on March 17, 2018. “The decision to open the flyover has to be taken by NHAI. Most probably, the repair work is slated to begin on Wednesday,” said a CPT source.