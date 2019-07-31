TCS told to complete e-governance project soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The delay in implementing the e-governance project in the Kochi Corporation would end soon with Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen on Tuesday directing Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) to complete the pending project work within six months.

The minister’s direction came during a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram after the corporation sought his intervention to end the inordinate delay in implementing the project following the standoff between TCS and the Information Kerala Mission (IKM), the government arm for digitised services.The minister has also given the consent to the corporation to appoint a technical supervisor and hardware analyst for the project implementation.

An official from IKM, two representatives from TCS and a technical supervisor and a hardware analyst will coordinate the project until all modules are launched. Wipro, the project consultant, will be the final agency to approve the project. The IKM will also support in completing the project in a time-bound manner.

As per the agreement signed by the civic body with TCS in 2011, the e-governance project had to be implemented within 54 weeks. There are 22 modules to be completed by TCS as per the agreement.

Though the council had extended the agreement term with TCS in February 2017 and in March 2018 for an additional year each, the company has failed to implement it.