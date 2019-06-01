Home Cities Kochi

Cyber cell checks laptops of forgery-accused priests

According to sources, the investigation team led by Aluva DySP went along with Fr Kallookaran, who reached the Aluva DySP office in the morning.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Former spokesperson of the Syro Malabar Church, Fr Paul Thelakkat, who is the first accused in the document forgery case, coming out of the Aluva DySP office on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Officers attached to the Ernakulam Range cyber cell police station on Friday examined the laptops of Fr Paul Thelakkat and Fr Antony Kallookkaran, as part of the investigation into the alleged forgery of church documents. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued questioning the priests for the second consecutive day with the help of cyber cell officers.

According to sources, the investigation team led by Aluva DySP went along with Fr Kallookaran, who reached the Aluva DySP office in the morning. The questioning was over by noon and they were directed to appear when the team summoned them. In order to conduct a detailed probe, the priests’ laptops were handed over to the cyber cell. According to the police, the third accused Adithya had sent the documents via email to Fr Thelakkat and Fr Kallookaran. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paul Thelakkat Fr Antony Kallookkaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp