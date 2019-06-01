Cyber cell checks laptops of forgery-accused priests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Officers attached to the Ernakulam Range cyber cell police station on Friday examined the laptops of Fr Paul Thelakkat and Fr Antony Kallookkaran, as part of the investigation into the alleged forgery of church documents. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued questioning the priests for the second consecutive day with the help of cyber cell officers.

According to sources, the investigation team led by Aluva DySP went along with Fr Kallookaran, who reached the Aluva DySP office in the morning. The questioning was over by noon and they were directed to appear when the team summoned them. In order to conduct a detailed probe, the priests’ laptops were handed over to the cyber cell. According to the police, the third accused Adithya had sent the documents via email to Fr Thelakkat and Fr Kallookaran.