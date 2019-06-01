Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam: 4 killed in 3 separate accidents in district

Four persons, including a woman, lost their lives in three separate road accidents in different parts of the district on Friday.   

Published: 01st June 2019 06:35 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Four persons, including a woman, lost their lives in three separate road accidents in different parts of the district on Friday. A 70-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding mini-lorry at Palluruthy at 4.30 am. The deceased is Mani, a resident of Pullardesham Road, Palluruthy. The accident took place when Mani was walking to a tea shop near his house.

“The speeding mini-lorry lost control and hit the pedestrian. He was initially taken to a hospital in Palluruthy and was later shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The body was shifted to the mortuary and the postmortem will be conducted on Saturday,” a police officer with Palluruthy police station said.

The second accident took place at Paravoor-Cherai Road under North Paravoor Police station limit in which two young temple priests succumbed to injuries after their motorcycle collided with a private bus at 12.30 pm. The deceased are Anujith and Prejith, both aged 19. They hail from Edavanakkad.

According to the police, Anujith was riding the motorcycle and Prejith was the pillion rider. They breathed their last before being brought to a nearby hospital. “The private bus Mahadeva involved in the accident has been seized and a case has been registered against the driver. The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital, North Paravoor,” a police officer said.

Another accident took place at Petta near Tripunithura when a 31-year-old home-maker riding a scooter was run over by a tipper lorry at 12.45 pm. The deceased is Supriya Sharath, a native of Chottanikkara. According to the police, the scooter she was riding lost control and hit a tipper lorry. 

“In the impact, she tumbled onto the road and was run over by another tipper lorry coming from the opposite side. Even though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to injuries,” a police officer of Tripunithura police station said.

