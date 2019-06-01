Home Cities Kochi

For a cause: Kochi Cycling Club pedals to highlight plight of children

At the forefront of celebrating World Bicycle Day on Monday, the Kochi Cycling Club is conducting a cycle rally on Sunday.

The central theme of the rally is #NoChildAlone. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At the forefront of celebrating World Bicycle Day on Monday, the Kochi Cycling Club is conducting a cycle rally on Sunday. Acquiring the theme of the SOS Children’s Villages of India and in keeping with the present scenario across the state, the central theme of the rally is #NoChildAlone.

Acknowledging the plight of children across the state and the abuse inflicted by elders, Vinod Paul, founder of the club, hopes to bring attention to the matter through the rally.

The rally will be flagged off by S Surendran, District Police Commissioner and V Salim, chairman of GCDA, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor at 3 pm. The ride which intends to cover Vytilla and conclude at Fort Kochi is an open event.

Early birds will receive a T-shirt, said Vinod. Campaigning for a cause whilst simultaneously doubling up as a healthy exercise, there is no better way than to spend the World Bicycle Day.

