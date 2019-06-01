Home Cities Kochi

Gold heist: Probe team in the dark despite intense interrogation

The officials doubt strong legal support during their stay at the farmhouse hideout in Idukki prompted them to reveal nothing during the interrogation.

Gold bar

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the sensational Edayar gold heist case remains clueless about the stolen gold even after three days of interrogation and evidence collection from the five persons arrested so far.The SIT on Thursday brought the five accused to the refining firm at Edayar where the heist took place on May 9. But, there has been no breakthrough so far, said sources.

The heist team, including the mastermind Sathish Sebastian of Idukki, Rashid Basheer Kizhakkemadathil, Naseeb Noushad Madakkathanam, Suneesh Sudhakaran Kumaramangalam and Bibin George Muthalakodam, is in SIT custody till June 2. They were later taken to Pathalam and Kalamassery to get information about their chosen escape route after the heist. However, the array of interrogations did not give any clue on the yellow metal.

The officials doubt strong legal support during their stay at the farmhouse hideout in Idukki prompted them to reveal nothing during the interrogation.  The police allowed taxi driver Manu Mani, who helped the heist team to reach their hideout, to leave after they couldn’t find any further information from him. 

Strong legal support behind silence?
