Hasty implementation of GPS leads to protests by various unions

At the protest meeting, held near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor on Friday at 6 pm, hundreds of cars joined the protest by flashing hazard lights for 15 minutes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Venting his protest against the implementation of GPS in vehicles, K N Gopinath, state secretary of CITU, said hasty reforms brought into the vehicle service sector are causing severe damages to all stakeholders concerned. He was speaking after flagging off a unique protest organized by Travel Operators’ Association of Kerala (TOAK), against the shady and hasty implementation of GPS, which was made mandatory in vehicles.

At the protest meeting, held near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor on Friday at 6 pm, hundreds of cars joined the protest by flashing hazard lights for 15 minutes. At the same time, vehicles that were not able to participate in the protest held here, expressed solidarity by flashing hazard lights across the state.

The organisers said the decision to make GPS implementation mandatory raises lot of doubts, like it was a collusion between the GPS equipment manufacturers and authorities. While the equipment is available in the open market for Rs 3,000, the stipulated equipment is priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 per piece. 

The protest meeting was presided over by MS Anilkumar, president of TOAK  and Tony Chammany, Ex-Mayor, as chief guest. Sathyan, president of Bus Operators Association, Binu John, president of Contract Carriage Operators Association, Anzar C M of CITU Drivers’ Union,  Ratheesh A S, sec of BMS Drivers’ Union, Ebin Sukumaran, VP of AIWUC and Sura, Treasurer of TOAK, spoke.

