Have a ball with falafel

By Swetha Kadiyala
KOCHI: Falafel, a crispy brown deep fried ball or a flattened round patty, is one of the most popular dishes from West Asia. Its presence has become so ubiquitous to the region that the dish is touted as the national food of not just one country but three - Egypt, Israel, and Palestine. Traditionally made with fava beans or ground chickpeas or both, these mouthwatering protein-rich vegan fritters are apparently the ultimate street food snack in Israel.

Chef Prabhakaran Rengarajan

Best served with creamy hummus or tahini sauce, falafel balls are also sometimes accompanied by pita bread and pickled vegetables to make a wholesome meal. The origin of the name falafel is said to have descended from the Levantine Arabic word falāfil, a plural of the word filfi which translates to pepper. Some assert that falafel, in fact, alludes to the Aramaic word pilpal, meaning a small round thing or peppercorn implying the coarse texture and round form of the fried fritter.

The origin of the dish is contentious, the first known mention of falafel is theorised to have been found in ancient Egyptian manuscripts written over a thousand years ago. It is believed that Coptic Christians ate it during lent as a replacement for meat. From the great port city of Alexandria, it could have then migrated to other countries in West Asia. In Egypt, the dish is known as tamiya or ta-amia. Its mark on the country's food culture is indelible, so much so that the word ta-amia is diminutive of the classic Arabic word ta-am; which is synonymous with food or nourishment.

Owing to the popularity of the dish, McDonald's in Egypt and Israel introduced the McFalafel in its breakfast menu a few years back. And with more and more people turning vegan in the first world, the global burger giant has started launching its version in the West as well; most recent being Sweden.  
Falafel's long and chequered history has accorded it a unique place in the contemporary food culture of West Asia. The dish is a testament to a unique shared heritage between the warring ideologies of Islamic Egypt and the Zionist Israel. This auspicious Ramadan, ornament your Ifthar platter with these scrumptious fritters.

