MENses: A movie that will make all men 'feel' women's suffering 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What happens if a boy gets monthly periods? Will society take a jibe at him or will all taboos surrounding menstruation vanish, prompting people to accept it as a normal biological process?

'MENses’, a 10-minute short film written and directed by Kozhikode-based doctor Bindu Jayakumar, addresses the wrong notions people have about periods and talks in length about the need to raise awareness on the subject. Brought out by Makkani Production, the short film stars Amalnath Dinesh, a student of MES College, Ponnani, in the lead role.

The story revolves around the journey of an adolescent boy who gets periods one fine morning and turns into the laughing stock of his school. The film follows his further interaction with doctors and the physical and mental pain he undergoes.

‘MENses’ has been created as part of the Prayas Project of Junior Chamber International (JCI) NGO.

The project aims to raise awareness on menstruation throughout the country, break taboos and provide counselling to families.“The motive behind the short films is to depict the pain and suffering girls and women have to undergo during their periods,” said director Bindu who also works as a class XII teacher at SSHSS Moorkkanad, Areekode.

“We want men to understand the difficulties women have during that time of the month. MENses also aims to start a healthy conversation around the subject and to urge girls to speak boldly on periods,” she said.

Bindu added that she chose a boy as the protagonist as most movies on periods speak from a girl or woman’s point of view.

“I was initially worried if any boy would be willing to play the part. But, Amalnath has truly done justice to the role,” she said.The official screening of the short film will be held on Saturday at Nalanda Auditorium in Kozhikode. ‘MENses’ will later be uploaded on YouTube.