Home Cities Kochi

Minister to hold talks on demolition of flats under Maradu municipality

But the order did not mention which authority should implement the order. We will initiate steps based on government direction.

Published: 01st June 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government has decided to convene a high-level meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as uncertainty continues over the demolition of four apartment complexes under Maradu municipality based on the Supreme Court verdict. The meeting, scheduled at 5 pm, will be chaired by Local Body Minister A C Moideen. Law Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Ernakulam District Collector, KCZMA official, Maradu municipality secretary, president, vice-president, Health Standing Committee chairperson and flat owners’ representatives will also take part in the meeting. 

The Minister’s decision to convene a meeting was taken after the Maradu municipality approached the state government seeking legal and technical clarity on the implementation of the Supreme Court order.
“As per the decision of the council, we met Minister Moideen and expressed the concerns of the local body.  The court has only directed to bring down the structures within a period of one month from the date of judgment and file a compliance report to the court.

But the order did not mention which authority should implement the order. We will initiate steps based on government direction. As per the judgment, June 8 is the last date for the demolition to be completed. Following this, the Minister decided to convene a meeting,” P K Subash, Maradu municipality secretary, told Express.

In its order on May 8, the apex court ordered five apartment complexes - Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing - should be demolished within one month for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had stated the state cannot bear the brunt of another flood caused by illegal construction. 

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipality issued a notice to the builders to start demolition within the time frame given by the SC. The Department of Environment and Climate Change also started assessing the environmental impact which will be caused due to the demolition of the buildings as they are situated on the banks of the Vembanad Lake.

  Legal tangle
The Minister’s decision to convene a meeting was taken after the Maradu municipality approached the state government seeking legal and technical clarity on the implementation of SC order
Apart from Local Body Minister, the meeting, scheduled at 5 pm, will be attended by Law Secretary and Ernakulam District Collector among others

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu municipality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp