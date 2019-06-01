Minister to hold talks on demolition of flats under Maradu municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has decided to convene a high-level meeting at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday as uncertainty continues over the demolition of four apartment complexes under Maradu municipality based on the Supreme Court verdict. The meeting, scheduled at 5 pm, will be chaired by Local Body Minister A C Moideen. Law Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Ernakulam District Collector, KCZMA official, Maradu municipality secretary, president, vice-president, Health Standing Committee chairperson and flat owners’ representatives will also take part in the meeting.

The Minister’s decision to convene a meeting was taken after the Maradu municipality approached the state government seeking legal and technical clarity on the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

“As per the decision of the council, we met Minister Moideen and expressed the concerns of the local body. The court has only directed to bring down the structures within a period of one month from the date of judgment and file a compliance report to the court.

But the order did not mention which authority should implement the order. We will initiate steps based on government direction. As per the judgment, June 8 is the last date for the demolition to be completed. Following this, the Minister decided to convene a meeting,” P K Subash, Maradu municipality secretary, told Express.

In its order on May 8, the apex court ordered five apartment complexes - Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing - should be demolished within one month for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had stated the state cannot bear the brunt of another flood caused by illegal construction.

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipality issued a notice to the builders to start demolition within the time frame given by the SC. The Department of Environment and Climate Change also started assessing the environmental impact which will be caused due to the demolition of the buildings as they are situated on the banks of the Vembanad Lake.

Legal tangle

