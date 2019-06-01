Now, private buses have doors. only, they stay open all time 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department’s drive against private buses in the city seems to have achieved nothing. Despite the department booking several private buses for not complying with the order to use passenger doors during the service, the bus operators are acting smart - the buses now have doors, but they are never closed.

A fact check by Express at the major city junctions such as Kaloor, Menaka and Palarivattom found nearly 40 per cent of private buses are not complying with the rules. “It’s not safe to travel in the bus if it is not fitted with a door. Some buses are still flouting the rules,” said Anju Elizabeth Sunny, a student.



Shaji Joseph, a shopkeeper near Kaloor bus station, said several buses are still plying without doors. “After the MVD’s drive, several private buses started using the doors. But now, they do not use them,” said Shaji.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) took the decision to enforce the rule on bus doors after the High Court vacated the stay on enforcing the rule for city permit buses. The High Court had directed the MVD in November to make it mandatory for buses plying within the city limits to fit passenger doors following lethal accidents in which passengers fell off moving buses.

“We have to stop the bus every two minutes or so in the city. With the tight schedule of the buses, many of them are in a hurry to get from one stand to another. So, most of the crews will ignore shutting the door or they may not get adequate time to operate it,” said Biju, a bus driver when asked about flouting the rules.

Sabu, another bus crew, said pneumatic doors were the real issue. “Many of these automatic doors have developed problems with their air vacuum function. This is also one of the main reasons for not using the doors,” he said.

Interestingly, a day after the High Court sought a report from the MVD on the two private buses owned by Kerala Bus Transport Association (KBTA) office bearers which were reportedly plying without fitting the doors, the police issued a penalty to the buses for the same offence. It is learnt KBTA’s Aluva president Mohammed Sadiq’s bus was caught by the police during a drive. “We have issued an MV check report to five private buses for not using the door,” said a police officer who was part of the drive. Ernakulam RTO Jojy P Jose was unavailable to comment.