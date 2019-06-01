Home Cities Kochi

UDF loses majority in Corp Finance Standing panel

LDF nominee Biju Thottali was elected to the committee with a majority of one vote

Published: 01st June 2019 06:34 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A pall of gloom descended on the Congress camp in the district after the UDF-led Kochi Corporation lost its majority in the Finance Standing Committee. In the election held at the Corporation on Friday, LDF nominee Biju Thottali was elected to the committee with a majority of one vote after two Congress councillors - P G Radhakrishnan and P M Naseema cross-voted in his favour. With this, the LDF has gained the upper hand in the 10-member Finance Standing Committee, which is chaired by DCC president and Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh. BJP councillor Sudha Dileep also voted in favour of the LDF candidate which tilted the balance in favour of the LDF candidate. 

In the 74-member council, LDF secured a total of 37 votes whereas the UDF could secure 36 votes. BJP councillor Shyamala Prabhu failed to cast her vote as she arrived late. The election to the Finance Committee was necessitated due to the death of Congress councillor M Premachandran. At present, the LDF is heading the Education Standing Committee and Health Standing Committee. In the recent election, Prathiba Ansari of the LDF was elected the Health Standing Committee chairperson.   

Frustrated with the unexpected jolt from its own party workers, DCC president Vinodh issued a show-cause notice to Radhakrishnan and Naseema. The statement said the unholy nexus between the BJP and the CPM helped the latter gain a majority in the committee. “Even the district leadership of both parties is aware of the nexus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the LDF demanded the resignation of both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. “They lost the majority in the Finance Committee and the Health Committee. It is a clear indication of their administrative failure in the Corporation. Both should resign from the post and should face the election,” said K J Antony, the Opposition leader. Though the chances are bleak to vote out Vinodh who is at the helm of the committee, the UDF will have to sweat a lot to pass the agendas in the committee owing to their lower strength. 

