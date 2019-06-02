Dubai beautician names 11 smugglers in gold heist case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sareena Shaji, who was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) while smuggling 25 kg gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport, divulged names of 11 persons who were part of the gold smuggling racket. A 16-page statement by Sareena to DRI revealed details about the group and the smuggling operations.

Sareena along with Sunil Kumar, a co-passenger, were nabbed by the DRI team on May 13 for smuggling 25 kgs of gold. DRI had arrested Sareena of Kazhakuttam, Sunil Kumar of Mangattukadavu, advocate Biju Mohanan of Kazhakuttam, his wife Vineetha, Customs Superintendent S P Radhakrishnan, a native of PTP Nagar, and Prakashan Thampi of Pangodu.

Sareena in her statement said that she was running a beauty salon at Karama in Dubai and was also a partner in a consulting company. Her statement answered 17 queries raised by DRI. According to her, she had assisted in smuggling gold on February 4, 10, 26, March 22, April 5, May 1, May 9 and May 13. Overall, she had smuggled 50 kgs of gold excluding the 25 kg seized on May 13. She was paid AED 2,000 every time she smuggled.

According to her, Jithu, a Thiruvananthapuram native, gave her the gold to be smuggled, while Vishnu Dhamodharan from Thirumala made all the other arrangements. “Tickets, visas, arranging carriers and their remuneration are handled by Vishnu. I also know several carriers who brought gold for the group. I have seen carriers along with Biju and Vishnu at Dubai. Vishnu had sent boarding passes of carriers to me. Biju, his wife Vineetha, Chithra, Umadevi, Sindhu, Aboobacker, Shajahan, Prakashan Thampy, Sangeeta, Vishnu Somasundharam and Jithu are the other members of the group,” she stated in her statement.

She said that Biju had told her that the gold was for a Malappuram native Hakkim, however, she didn’t know anything more. She stated that Jithu used to hand over the gold bars at Dubai. The purchase receipts revealed that the gold was bought from one Royal Jewellery in Dubai. A Pakistan national Nadeem, who supplied cosmetics at her salon, had introduced Jithu to Sareena. Nadeem is also a real estate agent in Dubai. She met Jithu at Salahuddin Metro Station, Dubai in March 2019 for the first time.It was Biju who first approached Sareena for smuggling gold in November 2018.