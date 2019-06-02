Home Cities Kochi

History's heir in Kochi

Antique collector Bobin J Mannanal has a treasure trove of ancient coins, litho prints, seals, stamps and many other priceless relics.

Published: 02nd June 2019

Bobin J Mannanal posing with the antiques in his shop

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

In 1819, the Southern Coffee Plantation Limited was set up by the British. The workers were paid with tokens instead of money. “These tokens had value only inside the plantation. These could be exchanged for food items. There were similar tokens in the tea estates of Munnar. It was a form of slavery, a sort of bonded labour,” says Kochi-based antique collector Bobin J Mannanal, as he shows a coin which has an image of rolling hills with a factory on one side.

His newly-opened antique shop, Leora, contains items like old seals, beads, weapons, and coins which are all for sale. There are numerous gold, lead and copper coins, that can be traced to the dynasties in South India—Cholas, Pandyas, Venad Cheras and the Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan (1750-99). In Tipu’s kingdom, he had ¼, ¼, ½, one paisa and two paise copper coins. In silver, there were one rupee and two rupees, as well as smaller denominations. 

“In Bangalore during an auction, a Shah Jahan Gold Mohur was sold for Rs 1.1 crore. In 2013, at an auction in London, a Tipu double rupee, minted in Kozhikode, went for Rs 35 lakh,” says Bobin about the demands of these coins.A glass-framed litho print can be spotted portraying Tipu Sultain fighting the British during the Siege of Seringapatam (1799).

The work by Henry Singleton depicts British soldiers, in their bright red tunics and white trousers aiming muskets at the opposition. Tipu, with glaring eyes, has an upraised sword, but a British soldier has already shot at him from a pistol.  “Twelve litho prints were made to show how Tipu was defeated,” says Bobin about the painting whose copy was sold at an auction in London by another collector for Rs 7 lakh.  

Another interesting item is a curved stick with a sharp iron edge called valari. Brothers Chinna and Periya Marudhu who lived in the Sivaganga Estate in modern-day Tamil Nadu that was ruled by Queen Velu Nachiyar created this weapon which is similar to an Australian boomerang. In 1801, when British soldiers attacked the kingdom, the valari created havoc.

It could slice a neck and return to the thrower. After the battle, the British outlawed the valari, physically destroyed 25,000 of them, and hanged the brothers at the Tiruppattur Fort on October 24, 1801. Bobbin says, “In our history, there is a lot of bloodshed and betrayal. History is not like in the films we see. You could get killed at any time, especially if you are a member of the lower castes.”

