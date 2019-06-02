Home Cities Kochi

Kin suspect medical negligence, woman’s body exhumed for post-mortem

The relatives reportedly grew suspicious when the hospital’s version of cardiac arrest being the cause of death was allegedly not corroborated by the discharge summary.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of medical negligence, Rincy Vinu, a 31-year-old woman who died during treatment at a private hospital in Kochi was exhumed for a post-mortem on Saturday following her husband’s complaint with Ernakulam North Police demanding an autopsy.

After three weeks of Rincy’s death, her body was exhumed from the cemetery of Little Flower Church in Chennamangalam in the presence of forensic experts, Fort Kochi Sub Collector, Ernakulam Assistant Commissioner, and other police officials. Rincy had been admitted to the private hospital on May 10 and was operated on May 11. She reportedly succumbed to post-operative complications of the uterus surgery between 6.45 pm and 9 pm, and was buried on May 12.

The relatives reportedly grew suspicious when the hospital’s version of cardiac arrest being the cause of death was allegedly not corroborated by the discharge summary. It cited asphyxiation. The inquest was conducted and the body was shifted to Kalamasserry Government Medical Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday morning. The Ernakulam North police has registered an FIR invoking IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) after the victim’s husband Vinu Antony, a senior police officer attached to the telecommunications wing of city police, lodged a complaint on May 30.

Meanwhile, the District Collector has asked the DMO to form an expert panel and submit a report.
The relatives of the victim alleged that negligence of the gynaecologist who had treated her and the complications of using a new machine for operative hysteroscopy, a gynaecological procedure, caused the death. “She looked pale and swollen after the surgery. He was told she needed ventilator support to help her breathe. However, the doctor told us that she was stable around 6 pm only to declare her dead due to cardiac arrest around 9 pm,” said K P Rappai, the victim’s father. He said that the police complaint was lodged following the insistence of relatives and the suspicion expressed even by some of the hospital staff itself. However, hospital authorities said the victim sank following postoperative complications owing to Pulmonary edema-induced heart attacks.

