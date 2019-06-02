Poultry units set up at homesteads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to empower the marginalised sections of society, Ernakulam Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), under Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), has set up poultry units in Njarakkal panchayat, where quality eggs will be produced and marketed in attractive packaging. The poultry units, comprising improved cages, birds and their feed, were distributed to members of Scheduled Caste families by CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan on Saturday.

The funding for units were provided by ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod, under its Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCSP).As many as 45 units were distributed in the initial phase, which should produce one lakh eggs per year. The eggs will be marketed through Farm Shoppe of KVK, functioning at CMFRI, said senior scientist and head of KVK, Shinoj Subramanian.

“Though many housewives in the city are interested in poultry farming, lack of space poses a hurdle. Housewives in villages like Njarakkal are looking to generate income by not compromising their daily chores. It is in this context that KVK chalked out a plan to produce eggs at village homesteads while creating a supply chain”, he said.KVK is currently supplying branded ‘desi’ poultry eggs produced in households near Piravom, through Farm Shoppe.