All work and no benefits for security guards

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Security guard Shijeev (name changed), after his 12-hour-shift, stays in a room resembling a dungeon situated amidst unkempt grass with snakes and scorpions moving around. Though he works in such a situation, he is not paid regularly. He can neither pay his daughter's fees on time nor the rent, and gets no benefits of ESI and provident fund. All the 28 security guards working under the Thunder Force agency in HMT, Kalamassery, share the same plight. Due to the agency's nonchalant attitude towards the welfare of the security guards, they are yet to avail the benefits of ESI and provident funds and live a not so secure life.

Though the security guards have been asking the agency to put an end to their ordeal, their requests went unheard and the men were told to approach the main office in Goa. Only when the security guards formed a union with the cooperation of HMT Employees Union did the agency agree to pay the salary in time. However, the question of ESI and provident funds still prevail. "It was after much difficulty that the agency agreed for a meeting; the salary was credited after that.

When they received the payment receipt, they realised the account for the provident fund was still not opened for many and the ESI benefits were 'under processing' Even though they are not yet eligible to avail the benefits, their salary is being cut in the name of ESI and provident fund. According to the labour laws, these formalities should be completed before an employee join a company, but the agency has not taken care of it even after months," said P Krishnadas, secretary of HMT Employees Union.

Contract for nothing?

As per the contract with the agency, the guards should be given salary within 10 days after completing 30 days of work, but they were paid only towards the end of the second month. "It was very difficult to sustain without payment for more than a month. There were many days when we had to literally stay hungry due to non-payment of salaries," said Shijeev. "Our contract says we should be given food and accommodation but the canteen remains closed on Sundays."

Although HMT spends around Rs 30,000 on each guard, they are paid around Rs 16,000 a month. According to the contract with the agency, the work time spans eight hours. However, the security guards work for 12 hours a day. "The agency does not care about our welfare. The contract we signed and the way we work now is entirely different," said Shijeev.

When contacted, the agency agreed on the delay but denied commenting further on the matter. "We can present any proof that shows everything related to their salary is clear. Though we agree there was a delay in the payment for a month, there is no other problem with respect to their salary," said an official of the agency who wishes to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, HMT informed the staff will get a salary from the company only if the agency submits the receipt of ESI and provident funds. "The payment to the security guards is made through the agencies and the agency can be disqualified if they do not follow the contract legally," said Haridas, chief security officer of HMT.Furthermore, a meeting - to resolve issues - between the employees and the agency will be convened on June 10.