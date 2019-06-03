Painting her dream

Home Cities Kochi

It was her passion towards art which leads to ‘Paintbox’, an Instagram store filled with goodies including customised pendants, keychains, bottles, and phone covers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  It was her passion towards art which leads to ‘Paintbox’, an Instagram store filled with goodies including customised pendants, keychains, bottles, and phone covers. Lakshmipriya Sunil believes that every great dream begins with a dreamer and she has dreamed and composed her passion for colours into the making of the artworks. “I used to draw in my childhood days and left it in the way while growing up. Recently I thought of polishing up what I was born with and the results are quite satisfying.

I make custom made pendants, keychains, drawings on bottles, coffee mugs and also on the phone covers. Paintbox is a mini-me, full of colours, dreams, and magic,” said Lakshmipriya Sunil. She asserts that Instagram can be used as an ideal space to socialise and share one’s dreams and passion along with earning money. She explains the process of customised phone cover drawings and says it takes 4-5 hours to finish a single work. 

“Transparent phone covers are being brought from the market in bulk and I paint whatever the customer demands, few choose their favourite movie characters while some others want their names on it. I use acrylic paint on the phone covers,” she added. Pepper rainbow flower pendants are the highlight of the ‘Paintbox’ store. 

She says that she named the pendants after the Kochi Muziris Biennale as she picked few climbing flowers from the ‘Pepper House’, a restaurant in Kochi and used it to make the pendants. “The flowers seem to be unique and I picked it up. It is the most demanded pendant among Instagram users. An alluring touch of nature in one’s jewellery collection was the thought behind the making,” said Lakshmi. She also added that she dries up flowers, leaves and unique pieces from nature and make it a part of keychains and pendants. 

