Home Cities Kochi

Queen's Walkway turns playground for drug peddlers

The streetlights on the walkway have been dysfunctional for some time now

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Queen's Walkway without the streetlights  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the lights on the Walkway along the Chathiyath Road remain dysfunctional for a long time, the stretch - popularly known as Queen's Walkway - has turned into a playing field for drug peddlers. 
Despite being actively used by youths and families, the officials remain lackadaisical about rectifying the issue. "We visit Queen's Walkway regularly. Due to the defective lights, the place has now become scary at night. The dark areas including the apartments under construction take the sheen out of pathway, which is thereby paving way for illegal activities," said Maya, a resident. 

According to police officials, the presence of drug peddlers is evident on the stretch. In response, patrolling has been beefed up. "Our team has already caught 70 kg of ganja in the past three months. We have been arresting peddlers on a regular basis. Not just migrant dwellers, locals have also indulged in such activities. As a precautionary measure, officers patrol in civilian clothes. We have directed shops in the area to close by 1 am," said P S Suresh, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Whereas, the elected representatives point out the delay in remitting electricity bills as the reason behind the issue. "Shoba City, Tritvam and Prestige apartments were entrusted to maintain the premises of Queen's Walkway by the local MLA. But the electricity bills are borne by Kochi Corporation. Due to the fund crunch in the Corporation, the remittance of KSEB bills is getting delayed," said Ansa James, councillor, Thattazham division.  

Haven for anti-socials
Queen's Walkway is not an exception. The NH 966A, which connects Vallarpadam International Container Transhipment Terminal and Kalamassery, is also a haven for anti-social activities at night. "We have tightened patrolling on Container Road after finding anti-social activities at night. But, the lack of sufficient street lights is making it difficult to nab the wrongdoers. Cheranalloor, Mulavukadu and Eloor police station officers are patrolling the stretch. We have requested the authorities concerned to look into the matter," said the ACP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chathiyath Road Walkway Queen's Walkway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp