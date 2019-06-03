Queen's Walkway turns playground for drug peddlers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the lights on the Walkway along the Chathiyath Road remain dysfunctional for a long time, the stretch - popularly known as Queen's Walkway - has turned into a playing field for drug peddlers.

Despite being actively used by youths and families, the officials remain lackadaisical about rectifying the issue. "We visit Queen's Walkway regularly. Due to the defective lights, the place has now become scary at night. The dark areas including the apartments under construction take the sheen out of pathway, which is thereby paving way for illegal activities," said Maya, a resident.

According to police officials, the presence of drug peddlers is evident on the stretch. In response, patrolling has been beefed up. "Our team has already caught 70 kg of ganja in the past three months. We have been arresting peddlers on a regular basis. Not just migrant dwellers, locals have also indulged in such activities. As a precautionary measure, officers patrol in civilian clothes. We have directed shops in the area to close by 1 am," said P S Suresh, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Whereas, the elected representatives point out the delay in remitting electricity bills as the reason behind the issue. "Shoba City, Tritvam and Prestige apartments were entrusted to maintain the premises of Queen's Walkway by the local MLA. But the electricity bills are borne by Kochi Corporation. Due to the fund crunch in the Corporation, the remittance of KSEB bills is getting delayed," said Ansa James, councillor, Thattazham division.

Haven for anti-socials

Queen's Walkway is not an exception. The NH 966A, which connects Vallarpadam International Container Transhipment Terminal and Kalamassery, is also a haven for anti-social activities at night. "We have tightened patrolling on Container Road after finding anti-social activities at night. But, the lack of sufficient street lights is making it difficult to nab the wrongdoers. Cheranalloor, Mulavukadu and Eloor police station officers are patrolling the stretch. We have requested the authorities concerned to look into the matter," said the ACP.