Residents of apartments, ordered to be demolished by Supreme Court, pin hopes on review plea

KOCHI: Residents of four apartment complexes at Maradu, which have been ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court, are now looking forward to the fate of a review petition which they will be filing before June 5. They are all hoping for the Supreme Court to admit the petition as it’s the only option available for them to stop the state government from implementing the earlier verdict which directed to demolish the buildings by June 8.

As per the court order, Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith, Alfa Serene and Jain Coral Cove in Maradu have to be demolished by June 8. Residents of the buildings said the four residents’ associations will file separate petitions before the Apex Court by June 5.

Francis Kunnampilly, joint secretary of the Golden Kayaloram residents association, said they have a high chance to get a positive response from the court. “Our flat was built in 1995. CRZ norms came into effect in 1996. So, we have a high chance to get a positive order from the court. If the court takes our petition into consideration, other flat owners will also approach the court for some relaxation,” he said.

Karthika Maria, a resident of Holy Faith, said they will challenge the flaws in the expert committee report that prompted the court to take action. “As per the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) of Kerala in 1996, Maradu is a panchayat and it falls under the category of CRZ III. But as per CZMP prepared according to CRZ notification 2011, the area falls under CRZ II category. This difference will be highlighted in the petition,” she said.

She also said the three-member committee constituted by the Supreme Court to find CRZ violations in the area did not consult the residents. “The committee was supposed to listen to all stakeholders concerned. But they never talked to us,” she said.

When contacted, the office of the Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen said the government will wait to implement the court order till it gets IIT Madras’ report on the environmental impact due to demolition of the buildings. “We have just sent a mail requesting the officials of IIT Madras to conduct a study. They were requested to provide expert advice on the best possible way to demolish the buildings. They will also look into the cost of demolition and restoration of the area. We can implement the court order only after getting the expert opinion,” said the office of the Minister.

Maradu Municipality vice-chairman Boban Nedumparamban said the local body is yet to decide on the demolition of the flats. “A meeting of the councillors will be convened at the municipality soon. In the meeting, we will take the suggestions from all councillors on the issue. A decision on demolishing the flats might be taken after the meeting,” said the vice-chairman.

Maradu Municipality to convene crucial council meeting

Kochi: With the Supreme Court’s deadline for demolishing the four illegal apartment complexes that came up at Maradu in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines ending on June 8, the Maradu Municipality has taken steps to implement the order. As a part of it, a meeting of the Steering Committee of the local body will be held on Monday. The meeting will decide a date for convening a council session which will discuss demolishing the four apartment complexes. The meeting convened by the Local Self-Government Department on Saturday clearly mentioned the responsibility of the Municipality to raze down the apartment complexes. “The council will discuss how to demolish the buildings. Based on the study report of IIT Madras an action plan would be prepared,” said a Maradu Municipality official.