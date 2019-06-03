The chronicles of a ‘one gram’ techie

Aathira Haridas By

KOCHI: Techie Nipun Varma says he is the quintessential ‘1gram’ techie. Or rather the ‘talk-nologists’, the breed who hop along in the techie world to earn a living, while their passion lies elsewhere. They cut a strong contrast to the real deal, the ‘916 techies’ or technologists. It is here that our story lies, the story of a 1gm techie whom Nipun has brought to life through his first work of fiction ‘The Adventures of an Indian Techie’. It chronicles the journey of a 1 gram techie who finds himself in tricky situations just because he has a techie tag attached to him and how he takes the ‘first flight out’ of the situation before disaster strikes.

It is a breezy read, and the 1 gram techie just enlivens up your day as you listen to the many exploits of the techie and his daring escapades from the not too comfortable daily life situations that only a techie encounters. Until you turn the last page, you will have a pleasant smile stuck on your face. Each chapter carries an illustration by Nipun’s colleague and friend Renju Raj.

The collection includes a set of short stories that is drawn out of the daily occurrences of the 1 gram techie’s lives. Each chapter is dosed with oodles of humor and is entertaining and amusing all throughout, which will finally leave you in high spirits. All incidents that are part of the techie life are laced with dollops of fun elements. You can often relate to the protagonist’s rant of “being a techie is never so easy, man.” “It is a sarcastic take at the techie life,” says Nipun, a techie who works at UST Global, Infopark.

“I have crafted it in such a manner that it is totally relatable to any techie out there. And it is also one that offers an insight into the world of techies to people who are unrelated to the field,” he adds. Nipun says he was always good at cooking up stories. “When I was younger, I had this habit of telling the stories of the movies. Soon the crowd of listeners grew but I never got to watch many of the movies.

So I started inventing the plot and interestingly people loved it,” Nipun recalls. “I was always good at exaggerating incidents and retelling it in a more enjoyable manner. And that is what I did here. It is 50 per cent all me, and 50 per cent fiction. Whenever I came across such instances that could potentially be good story threads, I would take a mental note and then add more fictional elements and develop it,” he says. “I always try to view what is transpiring from a third perspective.

And that helped while writing this,” he adds. The book which was brought out on May 25 is available on e-commerce platforms. For someone who is passionate about reading and writing, Nipun says he always wanted to be a writer. “I hope to continue the techie series, even while working on some serious writing. A lot of stories remain to be told,” he says.