A tale of compassion

An acclaimed documentary retells Shadhiya's act of benevolence

Published: 04th June 2019 07:03 AM

By Sofia Babu
KOCHI: Last August, Kerala witnessed a massive outbreak of seasonal monsoon, the ensuing floods which submerged most of the state have been touted as the worst in history. However, the floods also stood as a testament to the compassion of a few individuals who went to great lengths to help those in need. Shadhiya's is one such extraordinary tale.

An 11-year-old girl from Aluva Pookkaattupadi, Shadhiya was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She was hospitalised when the rescue operations were underway but decided to personally donate her meager savings to the CM's Distress Relief Fund by visiting the Manorama office fighting through intense pain.
Almost a year later, Shadhiya's story has been made into a documentary by Dr K B Selvamony, an assistant professor of Malayalam at University College, Thiruvananthapuram. A seasoned documentary filmmaker, Dr Selvamony decided to call his latest project 'The Great Silence'. You see Shadhiya writing a letter to her friend, from her point of view, the documentary touches specifically on the plight of children during floods. The film takes a look at the state of schools that were wiped out during the deluge.

"It is really an ode to all the young boys and girls who lost their lives or their loved ones. While the media talked about facts and figures like the total death toll, we shouldn't forget that nascent lives were cut short," says Dr Selvamony.

He was struck with the idea of making a documentary on Shadhiya after he saw her picture in the newspaper. "Even as she was experiencing immense pain, Shadhiya had the mental capability to shower compassion on others. This is not a small thing. Such humans are rare to find," says the filmmaker. Shadhiya, who has made a full recovery after surgery is getting ready to start her 6th grade in a few days. She still collects money in a small 'Kudukka' in case she comes across anyone in need.

'The Great Silence' which was produced under the banner of Les movies has been receiving rave reviews. The documentary has been selected to this year's International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala that will take place from June 21 to 26. It will also feature as an official selection at Lohithadas National Short Film Festival 2019.

Kerala floods

