Centuries-old school in Kochi gets new look

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the new academic year dawns, students of 114-year-old Govt LP School at Pothanikad are in for a surprise. The dilapidated ageing structures that greeted them all these years would have made way for a new well-furnished, pleasant building.

"We have been demanding a new building for quite some time since the old structure was very unstable and unsafe," said a local resident. After the demand gained strength, Eldho Abraham MLA released `30 lakh from his development fund towards the construction of a new building. With motifs and paintings, the new structure is constructed to ensure a child-friendly ambience. Besides, the school has also been allotted a school bus from former MP Joice George's MP funds.

"The construction of the school began in February 2017 and got completed in March 2019," said a teacher. There are four classrooms on a single floor. The artwork has been done by the Fine Art students of Marian Academy. "The new building has facilities required for the installation of smart classes. Various programmes are being conducted at the school as a part of the general education protection mission launched by the state government," said K K Ramlath, headmistress of the school.



The school started as a 'Kudipallikoodam' by Pothanikkad Umminikunnu Christian Church in 1905 with around 50 students. Today, it has 110 students, four teachers and one part-time teacher.