Kerala High Court seeks report on Chilavannoor lake encroachment

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Ernakulam District Collector to file a report within four weeks after examining the alleged illegal encroachment on the banks of the Chilavannoor lake violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Cheshire Tarzan of Kadavanthra, seeking to appoint a team and conduct a comprehensive survey of land on the banks of Chilavannoor lake. He also sought immediate action to evict encroachers and demolish all the unauthorised structures.

According to the petitioner, the illegal encroachment, dumping of waste and illegal constructions are threats to the lake.