KMA to organise CSR conclave next month in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Management Association (KMA) is organizing the 2nd All Kerala Annual CSR Conclave on the July 5 at Le’ Meridian Convention Centre, Kochi.

This one-day Conclave has been designed to help both Corporates and NGOs understand the nuances of CSR implementation and the opportunities that are available. The Corporates, while they showcase their achievements can get to understand the best practices of others and how their funds can be leveraged better. In its first edition last year, over 52 corporates and more than 100 NGOs were selected to display their projects that needed CSR funding.

KMA is also instituting the CSR Awards to encourage awareness, knowledge creation, engagement and bring recognition to dedicated corporate houses for innovative and effective deployment of their CSR funds. NGOs will also be exalted for formulating unique and relevant social service projects.