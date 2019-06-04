Kochi: Over 6 lakh saplings supplied for Environment Day celebration

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With World Environment Day falling on Wednesday, the Social Forestry Department office in the district is burdened by demand for saplings. According to Renjith M K, Range Forest Officer, Ernakulam Social Forestry, the demand for saplings is high this year. “We are struggling to meet the demand. We have distributed around 4.1 lakh saplings to around 1,100 schools and colleges in Kochi till Monday. Another two lakh saplings have been given away to NGOs, various political, religious and youth organisations. The number of saplings distributed this year is much more compared to the last year. The requests continue to pour in,” he says.



More programmes

The Social Forestry Department will undertake an initiative wherein school children will be presented with saplings. The event will be held as part of Pravesanolsavam, on Thursday, the start of this academic year. “Saplings will be distributed to all schools. This time, since the schools open only after Wednesday, the event will be held as part of Praveshanolsavam. The objective is to make the future generation aware of the significance of protecting trees and forests. The school managements have been very supportive of the initiative. The children can either plant this at the school or their home. Those living in flats can use the ground area or the nearby spaces. They should develop love towards planting trees and start fostering them at a young age,” said Libin Xavier, Beat Forest Officer of Edamalayar Forest Station, who is now involved in the sapling distribution in Kochi.The World Environment Day celebrations will be held at Government HSS, Panampilly Nagar, on Wednesday. Saplings will be also distributed to the people who attend the function.

'A tree for a child'

The Kochi Municipal Corporation has come with 'A tree for a child' programme, where saplings will be planted within the Corporation limits with the name of newborns. Under this programme, people who don't have the space to plant on their premises can use public space. The programme will be inaugurated on Tuesday at 10 am at Vipanchika, a house at MG Road, where a sapling will be planted in the name of Niranjan, a 26-day old baby.