Home Cities Kochi

Kochi school teaches Malayalam DTP to migrant students

Hundred-years-old and still going strong, St Joseph’s UP School in Kadavanthra, is leading by example.

Published: 04th June 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister C Raveendranath along with Hibi Eden, MP, at the centenary celebration of St Joseph’s Upper Primary School at Kadavanthra in Kochi | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hundred-years-old and still going strong, St Joseph’s UP School in Kadavanthra, is leading by example. The school, which was in danger of shut down after being termed uneconomical following a drop in the number of students, has weathered the storm gracefully. In fact, thanks to a number of initiatives, the institution has grown in strength, boasting of 110 students, compared to previous years when it hardly had 82 children in attendance.    

“Of the 110, around 70 students belong to the migrant labour community. These kids have been enrolled under the Roshini project of the District Administration,” said Ralphy N T, school headmaster. The school was declared a centre of excellence by Education Minister C Raveendranath on Monday, considering its two rare accomplishments.

One was its efforts to teach its students how to type matter in Malayalam. “Can you imagine learning to type in Malayalam without a screen to see what you write? That’s how the students here learnt to type in Malayalam. It is a tough task which cannot be accomplished by all, a reason why DTP centres charge more to type documents in Malayalam,” said the headmaster.  

“It is interesting to note that all the students who belong to migrant families have learnt to do DTP work in Malayalam,” he said. It is also the only school in the state to have opened a bank account for every student. “The idea was to teach them the importance of saving money and deal with banking procedures,” said Ralphy.

He said there are many other projects in the pipeline. The next step is to train the children in some vocation.“We are planning to teach the students to make chalk, candle and soap among others. The money we make after selling the products will be deposited in the children’s bank accounts,” he said.

According to Manimala, a parent of a Class V student who hails from West Bengal, the school has been a blessing for the children of migrant families.“My daughter has been studying in the school from Class I. However, since the school has only classes till Class VII, we will have to seek admission in schools at far-off places,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St Joseph’s UP School Malayalam migrant students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp