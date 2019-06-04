Maradu Municipality to study ecological impact of demolishing flats

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maradu municipality, on Monday, decided to conduct a study on the environmental impact the demolition of flats, which were constructed violating CRZ norms in the area, could cause. The Supreme Court on May 8, 2019, ordered the municipality to demolish the flats within a month’s time, the deadline of which will end this Saturday.

The key decision was taken at a steering committee meet of Maradu Municipality held on Monday, said, officials. Later, the report will be discussed at the Council meeting. “The Council will take a call on demolishing the flats at its meeting next week,” said a municipal officer. Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadeera, vice-chairman Boban Nedumparamban, Municipal secretary P K Subhash and other officials were present at the meeting. As per the court order, five apartment buildings in Maradu have to be demolished.