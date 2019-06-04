Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover: Vigilance registers case against contractor

A team from IIT-Madras, which also inspected the bridge, submitted a report to the PWD Minister highlighting the flaws in construction.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday registered a case against the contractor firm and two government agencies for the flaws in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover.  According to VACB officials, serious charges have been fixed on Delhi-based contractor RDS Projects, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), the implementing agency of the flyover project, and KITCO, the consultants of the project, for the errors in the design and structure of the bridge.  VACB collected evidence from the flyover as part of its investigation and examined them at Highway Engineering Laboratory.  

A team from IIT-Madras, which also inspected the bridge, submitted a report to the PWD Minister highlighting the flaws in construction. Vigilance, as part of the preliminary inquiry, collected the statements of the contractor. Officials of RBDCK and KITCO were also quizzed. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran, who visited the flyover, blamed RBDCK and KITCO for not monitoring the construction carried out by the contractor firm.

