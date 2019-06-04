Remembering the legends

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The era from 1960s to the 1990s was the golden age of music. The soulful compositions by R D Burman, the melodious voice of Kishore Kumar and the beautiful music by Bollywood duo Nadeem-Shravan and more: these were the assets of all music lovers born in this era. With the passage of time and the advent of contemporary music, their songs, tagged as evergreen music, haven’t lost their sheen and is still played on a loop in many playlists. In an effort to familiarise legendary Bollywood music from the 1960s to the younger generations, Tripunithura native Renjith Kumar has started a band named ‘Raindrops’. The band’s first performance, which will mark their launch, will be held on Sunday at JT Pac.

What is different about Raindrops is that it is an amalgamation of India. “We have singers and musicians from the north, south, east and west of India. The band has been a long-time dream of mine. Our country is so diverse; we have different languages, religions, and cultures, still united by music. Hence, I wanted the band to represent the country equally,” says Renjith, who is fondly known as Bahrain Kishore Kumar among expatriates.

Raindrops, he says, is probably the first band based in Kerala to have such diversity. On Sunday, the band’s four singers - Mrunal Ladde from Nagpur, Anuja Sinha from Mumbai, Satish Jaggi from Delhi and Renjith will perform, backed by eight musicians. Shinu Sathyadas will lead the band on the keyboard, Rajesh Thrissur will be on the flute and saxophone, Pramod Shenoy on guitar, Renil Kumar on bass guitar, Renju Moses on drums, Shibin Moses on rhythm composer, Balu on tabla and Prasanth on dholak.

The group will perform the evergreen hits of legendary music director R D Burman. “Our primary goal is to entertain music enthusiasts. You don’t get to see contemporary bands performing songs of these legends of the Indian music industry. So, in the long run, our objective is to educate the younger crowd about them,” says Renjith.

The band now plans to organise a show - featuring playback singers Madhu Balakrishnan, Biju Narayanan and Devanand, remembering the South Indian music legends. A brainchild of Renjith, Raindrops was an idea that came together 20 years ago. “It has been that many years since I began singing professionally. I have always enjoyed Hindi film songs. Since my childhood, I used to listen to Hindi songs aired on Doordarshan. That was the catalyst to my dream,” he says.

For details on booking, contact 8113069081.