Wanted Odisha native held from Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Perumbavoor police, on Monday, arrested an Odisha native, who was booked by Odisha Police on charges of murdering a woman and raping her daughter, from a plywood company near Allapra in Perumbavoor. The accused Bijaykumar Behera, was handed over to a four-member police team from Dharamshala, led by Inspector Sarojkumar Sahu. He had been working at a company there.

According to police, the accused committed the crime on May 2 at Dharamshala police station limits. “The accused, along with his friend Vicky, sexually abused the girl in front of her mother for refusing to withdraw a rape case against the former. They also murdered the mother who tried to resist them,” a police officer said.

The accused was released on bail in a case related to sexual abuse against the same girl, police said. According to police, the plywood companies in the area are becoming hideouts for criminals and anti-socials after committing crimes.