Health Minister Shailaja directs Kochi Corp to take precautionary measures

Minister for Health K K Shailaja on Tuesday directed Kochi Corporation to take urgent precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Nipah virus.

The staff inside the isolation room of Ernakulam Medical College post the second outbreak of Nipah in Kerala. The staff are dressed in biohazard suits to ensure that they do not get infected. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Health KK Shailaja on Tuesday directed Kochi Corporation to take urgent precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Nipah virus.“Besides taking precautionary measures against the Nipah virus, steps should be taken at the Corporation-level to provide proper awareness among the people,” Shailaja told health officials of the Corporation at a meeting convened by Mayor Soumini Jain here on Tuesday.

“Directions have been issued to the health officials to step up the cleaning drive as part of preventing Nipah, H1N1, dengue and other diseases. Division-level awareness classes would be conducted on June 7 and 8 with the support of people’s representatives, residents’ associations, NGOs and political parties. Corporation secretary and Health supervisor have been entrusted with the task of conducting the classes,” said the Mayor while speaking at the meeting.

Jain asked the Minister to give permission for recruiting two cleaning workers on a contract basis in each division for three months considering the grave situation. The Mayor also asked the Minister to set up a special counter in each hospital to inspect Nipah suspected cases.

Meanwhile, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla who attended the meeting said a control room with number 1077 has been opened at Civil Station for the public. Deputy Mayor T J Vinodh, Standing Committee chairpersons A B Sabu, P M Harris, Pratibha Ansari, K V P Krishna Kumar, Gracy Joseph, Opposition leader K J Antony and Fort Kochi Sub-collector Snehil Kumar also attended the meeting.

Two cases for misleading posts 
Kochi: The Ernakulam Central Police registered two cases in connection with spreading misinformation regarding Nipah outbreak via social media, on Tuesday. However, the police have not disclosed the details of the persons who were booked under relevant sections of IPC, IT Act and Kerala Police Act. “A probe is on and the accused will be arrested soon. Action taken should be seen as a warning by anyone who posts or shares wrong and misleading information regarding the disease via Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media platforms”, said an officer with the Central Station. City Police Commissioner S Surendran has warned of stringent action against those who spread misinformation.

Chennithala extends all support to Health Minister
Kochi: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has extended all support to the state government’s preventive measures in the wake of a Nipah virus case being confirmed in Kochi. “The Health minister has informed there is no need to panic as the government has taken adequate precautionary measures,” he told media persons after meeting Health minister K K Shailaja here on Tuesday. Chennithala also requested everyone to refrain from propagating false news that could create panic among people, via social media.

