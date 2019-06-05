Hi-tech system to alert police about break-ins in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To provide security to financial establishments and houses, a major surveillance project of the Kerala Police– the Central Intrusion Monitoring System (CIMS) – a first of its kind in the country, will be set up in Kochi city. As per CIMS, establishments such as banks and treasuries, factories, jewellery shops and also homes can be directly linked to the police control rooms 24X7 and the cops will be alerted whenever there is a threat on the premises.

Keltron is in charge of implementing the highly advanced technical project while Galaxon is the technology partner. Gopakumar A, head of marketing, Keltron, said, any individual or entity that requires 24x7 police monitoring can approach the police or Keltron for registration. “A technical consultants’ team of CIMS will visit the spots to assess the type of device required such as control panel, sensors, camera and others. Then they will submit a budgetary proposal,” he said. The monthly charge will start from Rs 400.

Once a property is armed with CIMS, it is linked to the monitoring station which is located at the Police ControlRoom or any other police office. This monitoring station is equipped with special hardware and network video management software to communicate with the intrusion alarm systems and camera systems installed on the client’s premises.

Whenever any threat occurs within the perimeter, the sensor triggers the alarm to the control panel which then connects the event to the CIMS and at the same time triggers an alarm within 3-10 seconds in the Video Management System where all the cameras are connected to the CIMS. This allows the police to verify the event by monitoring the video of the intrusion live at the CIMS control room.

Since the alarm system is installed at different zones and with special sensors in each zone, the event can be easily tracked with the zone information and the relevant surveillance cameras can be monitored quickly to react on any type of event. The system will provide all types of reports like district, address and contact details of the client, map details, nearest police station, time and type of intrusion and video backups. At the time of any threat, event, the CIMS software will automatically record and keep the intrusion event for three months other than 24X7 recording on the client’s premises. The entire CIMS is fully equipped with fool-proof servers and redundant storage facility.

City Police Commissioner S Surendran said the project will be launched in the city next month as part of providing maximum security to the properties. The commissioner said the special feature that provides face recognition will be also included in the system. This feature can automatically detect wanted thieves or criminals and help the police to identify and nab them.