Kerala HC seeks info on Coastal Regulation Zone categorisation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has asked the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to file an affidavit stating the measures and parameters to be adopted for correctly identifying areas in the state falling under different Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) categories.

Specifically, the court has sought the affidavit to identify areas falling under CRZ-II, III, IIIA IIIB categories in the state. It observed the Coastal Zone Management Plans (CZMP), aimed at effectively implementing CRZ notifications, had been delayed. This led to a situation where the finalised plan did not relate to the CRZ notification that was currently in force, it said.

The court issued the directive on a petition filed by Kaloor Joseph of Kochi seeking to restrain the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) from proceeding with the preparation of CZMP of Kerala till the Centre took a final decision was taken on the draft CRZ notification, 2018.

“Panchayat areas were categorised as CRZ-III without ascertaining whether they could be brought under CRZ-II in line with the criteria mentioned in CRZ notifications. The categorisation of the panchayat areas was done without hearing the panchayats concerned and other stakeholders, thereby creating immense difficulties for the general public,” submitted the petitioner. The petitioner submitted the Centre issued the CRZ notification of 2011 superseding the 1991 notification.